"He could also send it to my broke a**" - fans sound off as Dan Hardy lobbies for Dana White to gift 250k to all top 15 fighters in the UFC

Dan Hardy recently went on social media to ask fans if Dana White should gift the UFC's top fighters a quarter million dollars.

'The Outlaw' took to Twitter and gauged fan sentiment by re-tweeting a now-viral video of Dana White gifting Kyle Forgeard of The Nelk Boys $250k for his birthday.

Adding his own words in a response to the clip, Hardy said:

"Retweet if you think Uncle Dana should give all of the UFC’s top 15 ranked fighters $250,000 for their next birthday."

Rather than address the UFC president and his relationship with the promotion's fighters, many fans instead joked about their own finances. Within the Twitter thread, @mikeyydri said:

"He could also send it to my broke a*s"

Some sided with Dana White over the issue, as evidenced by a tweet from @seatwelve79, which said:

"It’s non of your business what Dana does with his hard earned money. You guys know what you sign up for in terms of contract…if you don’t like get paid somewhere else. It’s a business! Ufc has a budget!"

Amid the broader discourse about fighter pay issues, the sight of White gifting the Nelk Boys such a large sum of money has generated a large online response.

Dan Hardy did an interview early last year with The British Entrepreneur where he infamously stated he was paid a paltry $24k to fight Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight belt.

Dana White's relationship with the Nelk Boys

White has been close with the Nelk Boys for several years. The entertainment company specializes in prank videos, vlogs, and their Full Send brand.

SteveWillDoIt from the Nelk Boys gifted White a $300k Maybach van late last year. Lavish gift-giving between the UFC figurehead and the content creator collective has become increasingly common over the past few months.

The Nelk Boys' involvement in UFC affairs has also become increasingly more apparent. They are often seen backstage at UFC events, even providing Tai Tuivasa with a shoe for his celebratory 'shoey' following his UFC 269 victory.

