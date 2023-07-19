Dana White net worth: Here’s how the UFC president became one of the richest people in sports [Updated 2023]

Dana White is one of the most recognizable entrepreneurs in the world. He is believed to have a net worth of approximately $500 million. According to reports, White is also believed to receive a salary of $20 million per year. As per his current deal, he is set to be the UFC President up until 2026.

The UFC boss started out as a boxing coach and manager, handling the likes of pioneers like Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell. He worked in collaboration with Semaphore Entertainment Group, the original parent company of the UFC, and Semaphore's boss, Bob Meyerwitz.

When White came to know that Meyermitz was looking to sell the UFC, he contacted long-time friend Lorenzo Fertitta, who was a former commissioner of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Soon after, Lorenzo and his older brother Frank helped White acquire the UFC for $2 million.

In 2001, when the acquisition took place, the UFC was then absorbed by Zuffa LLC., and Dana White, who was credited with pushing the Fertittas to make the move, was appointed president of the UFC.

White invested his energy into building the UFC into the highly succesful organization it is today. For his efforts, Dana White was given 9% ownership stake in the UFC.

Dana White profited massively of UFC sale to Endeavor in 2016

In 2016, the Fertitta brothers sold a controlling share (51%) of the UFC to Endeavor. When this happened, Dana White received roughly $360 million, as the controlling stake in the organization was sold for $4 billion. In 2021, Endeavor purchased the remaining stake in the UFC for $1.7 billion.

Outside of the UFC, White is known to have made a number of investments across a variety of sectors. According to MoneyMade.io, Dana White owns a number of luxury cars, a private jet worth $90 million, multiple residential and commercial real estate investments and a significant amount of art and antiquities.

White does not officially profit from any endorsements or deals. He is a known gambler and is reputed for being a high stakes player and so, is sure to have some gambling winnings to add to his net worth. That said, the exact figure is hard to quantify.

FearBuck @FearedBuck pic.twitter.com/SWIDWj27wD twitter geeks & twitch can’t fake cancel real life. Dana White and Adin Ross after gambling for over 5 hours on stream last night

In fact, he has been seen gambling with other high rollers. In one such session with popular streamer Adin Ross, White is believed to have been down over $1 million, which only speaks to the UFC Boss's overall wealth.