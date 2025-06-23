Dana White opens up about challenges of stadium production for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

UFC CEO Dana White recently discussed the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash and opened up about the challenges of hosting the event in a stadium. The highly anticipated boxing bout is scheduled to headline the first Zuffa Boxing event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sep. 13.

White is familiar with stadium productions as the UFC has hosted several stadium events in the past; however, they have been few and far between. Despite the additional capacity, the UFC CEO has admitted on several occasions to disliking them due to the viewing experience for fans in attendance.

The Mac Life posted a video to their YouTube channel of White's latest press scrum, which shows him sharing his thoughts on Canelo vs. Crawford taking place at Allegiant Stadium. The UFC CEO mentioned that he wants to ensure the best experience possible for fans and that it will be a challenging task on Sep. 13. He said:

"Because I hate stadiums so bad for fights, we have to figure out how to make it the best possible live experience that we can and that is really out main focus for this thing. The fight is what it is, nothing we can do about that. But, we gotta make the in-house live experience as good as possible. That's what we're focused on."

Check out Dana White's comments below (4:25):

Dana White praises Netflix ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash

Dana White also heaped praise on Netflix ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash, which will be streaming live on the platform.

In the aforementioned press scrum, White mentioned that the Netflix brass have been great to work with as they collaborate on the promotion of the highly anticipated Canelo vs. Crawford bout:

"[It's been] very good [dealing with Netflix]. Actually, we had a call with them last week and they were sort of walking us through everything that they do as far as marketing and everything that leads up to a big event for them. They are very good at what they do, so I'm looking forward to it."

Check out Dana White's post featuring the faceoff between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford below:

