Dana White opens up on how UFC executives nearly came to blows over COVID events decision

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 17, 2025 11:58 GMT
Dana White talks about an incident during COVID. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dana White recently opened up about a time when UFC executives were close to fighting each other during the COVID-19 period.

During the pandemic, many businesses suffered significant losses, yet the UFC thrived under White's leadership. In past interviews, the MMA organization's CEO stated that COVID-19 boosted their business because it was one of the few sports that was aired on television. It also helped them grow their audience. However, the promotion encountered some challenges during that difficult time.

In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White said that one of the UFC's executives did not want the organization to plan events, which upset the 56-year-old. Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight shared White's remarks on X, which stated:

''So I thought we almost had a fist fight in one of our executive meetings. Yeah, one of our executives fu*king thought that was absolutely not the right idea. Fu*king freaked out. I thought, you can go home. Well, fu*king problem. You can go sit at home for the next fu*king six, eight months. And I don't want to hear any negativity, don't want to fu*king hear it.''
Check out Dana White's comments below:

Notably, White's close friend Joe Rogan spoke to comedian Ron White earlier this year on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and discussed the safety measures the UFC took during COVID-19:

''It was Justin Gaethje versus Tony Ferguson [UFC 249]...I was watching the fight the other day...They had all had masks on. I was like, 'What a weird f*cking time. I remember people would get upset if I didn't wear a mask backstage. I'm like, 'What are we doing? What is this for?''' [1:39:58 of the video]
When Dana White said COVID-19 virus was made up

During an interview with Noah Kara last year, Dana White gave his thoughts on the pandemic. According to the UFC CEO, the COVID-19 virus was produced in a lab for financial benefit:

''Everybody opened their eyes during COVID and saw what was really going on. [People] used to talk about conspiracy theories, [they are] f**king all true - like every one of them are true. They're all coming to light now... I don't think it was made up. COVID was definitely real, but it came out of a f**king lab and there's no doubt they were ready for it, they profited off it, gave everybody...look at these media people and what they were doing and saying to people, shaming people.'' [1:52 of the interview]
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
