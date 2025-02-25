"Dana White probably thinks I b*tched out" - Henry Cejudo uncertain and worried about his future in the UFC following Song Yadong loss

UFC CEO Dana White didn't seem happy when former two-division champion Henry Cejudo's last foray inside the octagon ended in a loss via technical decision. After an inadvertent eye poke by Song Yadong in round 3, referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight at the beginning of round 4.

Following the weird end to the fight which headlined UFC Seattle, Yadong expressed interest in a rematch, and so did Cejudo. However, Dana White shut down the idea in the post-fight press conference, as he felt the Chinese fighter looked good and was winning the fight.

As such, Cejudo shared his thoughts about his uncertain future in his latest appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast. 'The Messenger' wants a rematch with Yadong or a fresh matchup against Petr Yan.

However, the 38-year-old fears the UFC brass, Dana White and Hunter Campbell, think that he let them down in Seattle. Cejudo was willing to fight after the eye poke with partial vision but the thought of raising his two kids forced him to opt against the decision.

Cejudo said:

"I would love to get Petr Yan, uh, if we don't run it back with Song. Um, if we don't run it back with Song, I would love to get Yan, but I don't know where the UFC [stands]. They're probably pissed at me. Like, Dana [White] probably thinks I b*tched out, and so does Hunter [Campbell]. Like, they probably all think I b*tched out."

"Like, You know what I'm saying? Like, this is what I'm thinking in my mind, where I'm just like, 'Dude, I'm not (backing down).' I got a one-year-old and a fu**ing three-year-old. It's kind of like what you were saying, Bisping. Like, I mean, I'll be happy to have one eye and raise them, but shit, it's better to have two than one, you know? So, I don't know where I stand with the UFC on that sense because that was the main event."

Check out Henry Cejudo's thoughts about Dana White and Hunter Campbell below (1:56:54):

Henry Cejudo urges Dana White and UFC for one last fight

Henry Cejudo has always had a flair for theatrics and he did his best to promote the UFC Seattle main event against Song Yadong. On the BYM podcast, Cejudo stated it was unfortunate that the fight ended prematurely due to the eye poke.

An Olympian and a two-division UFC champion, Cejudo has won almost everything, or if more than he dreams of. At 38, age is not on his side but he is not ready to retire from the sport. As such Cejudo made the case for one more fight to Dana White and the promotion before retiring for good. He said (1:57:30):

"I'm at peace, dude because I know who I am. I know what I've done. I just hope that, uh, that the UFC could give me, uh, you know, could give me a, could run it back with Song or Yan. But I think, uh, you know, I'm thinking about this. You know, I’m thinking, I want to leave the sport unscathed, and I would like to just fight one more time, bro, and I'm f**king out, dude. Like, that's it."

The promotion seemed to have moved on from a Cejudo vs. Yadong rematch, and Petr Yan is on the shortlist to be the next title challenger. It remains to be seen who the UFC will offer Cejudo for his retirement fight.

