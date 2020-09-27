Dana White provides an update on Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent

There has been a lot of buzz around UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev, who in his first three fights with the promotion, has secured three big wins. Last week at UFC Vegas 11, the Swedish sensation made his UFC debut on American soil and knocked out Gerald Meerschaert within 17 seconds.

With a win in the middleweight division, Khamzat Chimaev is now likely to drop down to his natural weight class of welterweight, however, as things stand, there is the UFC is seemingly struggling to find an opponent for Borz. With Demian Maia being tipped as the favorite to fight Chimaev next, it looks like the Brazilian after all, won't be squaring off against The Wolf. And while speaking at the UFC 253 post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that his promotion has offered the Khamzat Chimaev fight to Stephen Thompson, who instead wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

UFC seemingly struggling to book Khamzat Chimaev's next fight

The UFC's welterweight division is absolutely stacked at the moment but despite being a division full of top talents, Dana White and his team are struggling to book Khamzat Chimaev for his next fight. The UFC President confirmed that a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson was on the table, however, the latter went on to reject the idea of it.

As it stands, 'Wonderboy' is rather open to fighting higher-ranked opponents and the one name on his list is non-other than Leon Edwards, someone who has been struggling to find an opponent at 170, despite being in the top 5. While reports have suggested that Khamzat Chimaev was lined-up to fight Leon Edwards, Dana White went on record and claimed that there is no truth to the talk of Chimaev vs Edwards.

"The Leon Edwards is not true but we've offered it to Wonderboy. Wonderboy wants to fight Leon Edwards, so we'll see how this plays out. That's completely not true, Leon Edwards is not lined-up to fight Khamzat. We were looking at Wonderboy and Wonderboy wants Leon."- said Dana White.

Khamzat Chimaev has made quite the noise since his arrival to the UFC. The Wold has put away his opponents with ease and is on course to cement his place as a sensational talent, who has all the capabilities to become a champion by next year.

