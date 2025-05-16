Dana White put on blast over UFC sponsorship 'hypocrisy' by outspoken MMA influencer

Prominent influencer, The MMA Guru sat down with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and gave some rather honest thoughts on Dana White and the UFC. One very interesting bit in the conversation is the long-standing issue with fighter pay in the industry - particularly how the UFC pays their athletes.
The MMA social media personality surprised 'Mighty Mouse' with his deep insights on the industry. He blasted UFC for veering away from "NASCAR-style" sponsorships on fighter shorts while doing the same on nearly every corner of the event arena.
The MMA Guru said of Dana White's decision to let go of fighter sponsors:
"I'd give them [UFC fighters] like a patch on the shorts. A designated patch - one sponsor. Dana White says he doesn't like the NASCAR-style of sponsors. He doesn't want. Look at the f*cking canvas. Look at the canvas."
He continued:
"You don't like the NASCAR thing. I can't f*cking see sh*t on the canvas because one guy's getting wobbled over the top of a f*cking Modelo ad on the bottom of the canvas so why are we all of a sudden, 'The shorts can't have this. But I I need to see someone get f*cking flatlined in front of a dude wipes commercial."
Check out MMA Guru's comments below (1:53:44):
MMA Guru points out a specific hole in Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling game
Before putting Dana White and the UFC on blast, The MMA Guru impressed Demetrious Johnson with his extensive knowledge of the technical aspects of the game - as if he's a fighter himself.
One of his more interesting analyses is on the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. The social media personality gave some interesting points on the seemingly unstoppable wrestling of Chimaev.
To the MMA Guru, there is a way to negate the grappling of the Chechen-born fighter, and it has nothing to do with stopping his takedowns. He said:
"When you get taken down you can choose how you land sometimes. A lot of people don't understand that in MMA. If you're going to end up on the ground, this is always the thing. I'm going to be able to shuck off the takedowns of Chimaev. No, you have to be at peace with the fact that you're not going to be able to. But you can decide am I going to land with Chimaev on my back or am I going to land in guard?" (1:09:12)
He continued:
"Am I going to land on bottom with full guard? How does Chimaev work from full guard? [Gilbert] Burns put him in guard on bottom position and Chimaev kind of didn't want it. 'Oh, I don't like this. I ain't got my body lock. I ain't able to just drag him around and get the back. Some fighters that are grapplers like Chimaev have a dominant position on nothing."