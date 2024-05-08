Dana White reacts to "bada**" NYC delivery man throwing packages in cargo truck - "My boy don't give a f**k"

UFC CEO Dana White shared a humorous video on social media showcasing a FedEx delivery man with a rather unorthodox package-handling technique. The since-viral clip features the delivery man nonchalantly throwing packages into the back of his truck.

The contents of the boxes remain unknown, but the forceful throws produced a series of loud thumps. White found humor in the situation. In the video, he can be heard saying:

"Bada**... My boy don't give a f**k"

Seemingly amused by the delivery man's disregard for delicate handling.

Check out Dana White's reaction to the delivery man's video below:

Dana White touts UFC's safety record, credits investment in medical facilities

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the disparity in fighter deaths between the UFC and boxing, highlighting the UFC's safety measures as a critical differentiator.

Boxing has a documented history of fatalities, with estimates exceeding 500 deaths since the late 19th century. MMA, on the other hand, has witnessed far fewer deaths, with 20 documented fatalities in sanctioned bouts over the last 30 years and nine in unregulated contests.

While acknowledging the inherent dangers of MMA, White emphasized the UFC's commitment to fighter safety on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher.

He pointed out the significant resources allocated towards medical facilities and stringent pre-fight medical evaluations to identify potential health risks.

"It's a tough, brutal sport. There's never been a death or serious injury in 30 years of doing the UFC. On average, four to five boxers die a year. Cause we spend the money. We spend on making sure you have two healthy athletes that go in there, making sure the right medical attention is there, and after."

He continued:

"I'm watching a fight. We have the greatest medical staff, right? After the fight, the doctor might say, 'He's cleared. He's good.' And we're like, 'Yeah. No. Send him to the hospital anyway, and do a full...' We spend so much money on medical... This is a rough sport, and we made sure that we overspent on medicals from day one, making sure that everybody's healthy."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

