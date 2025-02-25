Dana White reacts after legendary bucking bull Air Time passes away

UFC CEO Dana White has paid homage to the legendary bucking bull Air Time, who passed away a few days ago.

The UFC head honcho's love for sport is not limited to MMA, as he has often been seen at various sporting events, appreciating athletes from different disciplines.

One such sport is bull riding, and one of the greatest bucking bulls, Air Time, passed away recently. He was known for his athleticism, power, and unpredictability, often delivering high scores for his bucking performances. Air Time said goodbye to the sport after suffering a back injury in 2017.

Air Time left behind a huge legacy, with an average buck-off time of just 2.07 seconds and a buck-off rate of 34 percent. He ended his Professional Bull Riders (PBR) career with a remarkable 31-1 record on the Built Ford Tough Series. The news of his passing was shared by Montana Knife Company on Instagram handle, and the UFC boss was tagged.

White took notice of this and reshared the story with three emojis, paying tribute to Air Time.

Check out the screenshot of Dana White’s Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Dana White’s Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @danawhite on Instagram]

Dana White’s beloved bull Twisted Steel passed away last month

Last month, Dana White suffered heartbreak as his prized bull, Twisted Steel, passed away at the start of the year.

PBR CEO Sean Gleason disclosed this news on Instagram, sharing the bond between White and Twisted Steel while offering words of condolence, writing:

“Some sad news to begin the new year. After dealing with an ongoing health issue, @danawhite’s Twisted Steel has passed away peacefully in Texas. Like many others, Dana established a special bond with Twisted Steel, whose popularity among fans matched his soaring buck-off percentage.

“While Twisted Steel will never be replaced, Dana loves the sport and with his partner Dennis Davis continues on with Sour Diesel and White Thunder. Don’t be surprised to see his roster of bulls grow. For now, we send our deepest condolences to Dana and all those who cared for Twisted Steel.”

Check out Sean Gleason’s Instagram post below:

