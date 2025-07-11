Dana White recalls Jake Paul's "c*ke head" diss while reiterating bold challenge for 'The Problem Child' 

Dana White recently reacted to Jake Paul accusing him of drug use in the past. The UFC CEO also issued a unique challenge for the former Disney star. White and Paul have notably never seen eye-to-eye and have been trading shots online for years.

Ad

In a recent podcast appearence on the Full Send Podcast, White recalled Paul accusing him of being a "c*ke head" a few years ago. The UFC CEO issued a bold response to the allegation once again and presented 'The Problem Child' with a PED test challenge. He said:

"What happened was, Jake said that I snort c*caine, that I'm a c*ke head. So, my rebuttal to that was, I tell you what, you can test me, randomly, for the next five years for cocaine, if I can test you, randomly, for performance enhancing drugs the next two years. And I never got a response on that."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He's like, 'Oh, this guy's a c*ke head. F**king snorting c*ke all the time.' Okay. Fair enough. Drug test me randomly for the next five years... That's how confident I am that I don't snort c*caine."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Jake Paul accused Dana White of having "c*ke issues"

In December 2021, Jake Paul sat down for an interview with Graham Bensinger and discussed the impossibility of him fighting Conor McGregor due to Dana White seemingly blocking it from happening.

In the interview, Paul alleged that White was a "control freak" and claimed he was the only one who could get under the UFC CEO's skin. He said:

Ad

"He's this old guy that is clearly a control freak and I'm the only one who can get under his skin... Yeah with the c*ke smeared across my face and the c*ke bag with 'UFC - Unlimited Free C*caine' [Halloween costume] because everyone knows about Dana's c*ke issue and all the h**kers and sh*t. I'm just a young kid having fun. Dana has the audience that I want, so he doesn't realize that he's just playing into my game."

Ad

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (4:06):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.