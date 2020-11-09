Dana White responds to Glover Teixeira demanding a UFC Light Heavyweight title shot

In a conversation with ESPN’s Laura Sanko, UFC President Dana White weighed in on Glover Teixeira’s spectacular victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13.

Following his big win at UFC Vegas 13, Teixeira asked the UFC to grant him a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Dana White responded to his demands, stating that he agrees that Teixeira does deserve a title shot.

Glover Teixeira is presently riding a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory being a third-round submission win against fellow top-ranked 205-pound contender, Thiago Santos.

Teixeira faced Santos in the headlining bout of the UFC Vegas 13 fight card, with both fighters engaging in a grueling back-and-forth war.

Teixeira was visibly dazed and knocked down on more than one occasion during the fight. However, the veteran fighter managed to utilize his superior grappling abilities to consistently attack Santos with ground strikes and submission attempts.

Teixeira eventually submitted Santos with a rear-naked choke in round three of their bout. He bested the feared KO artist and thereby laid claim to the No. 1 contender’s spot in the UFC Light Heavyweight division.

Regardless, Dana White had recently announced that reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his title in a champion vs. champion super-fight against current Middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya.

The fight between Blachowicz and Adesanya is likely to transpire in the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year.

Meanwhile, with Glover Teixeira making a huge statement with his incredible win over Thiago Santos, certain sections of the MMA community believe that he, rather than Adesanya, ought to be awarded the next shot at Blachowicz’s title.

What will you be doing when you're over forty!? @GloverTeixeira is still aiming for 🏆! #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/qTd5kB492Y — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2020

"I heard him, I agree with him, and I'm taking him serious."



On the #UFCVegas13 post show, @danawhite tells @laura_sanko that he heard @gloverteixeira call for a title shot and says "he's not wrong." pic.twitter.com/qX3JokLm2r — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 8, 2020

Dana White believes that Glover Teixeira does deserve a title shot

Speaking to Laura Sanko (courtesy ESPN), UFC President Dana White responded to Glover Teixeira’s amazing performance at UFC Vegas 13.

“Yeah. You know and as I was sitting listening to him (Glover Teixeira) give his interview; he’s not wrong, you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘I deserve this shot.’ You know, he’s been here forever. He’s on a streak. He looked great tonight.

“And what’s funny is: Every time I count this guy out and think that I don’t know if he’s got it, he proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight.”

Furthermore, Dana White was questioned regarding what the future holds for Glover Teixeira, particularly considering the Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya super-fight. He also stated that Teixeira could serve as the backup/replacement fighter for the super-fight, in case either fighter withdraws from the fight.

Laura Sanko also indicated that perhaps Teixeira could wait for a title shot and face the winner of the super-fight.

“Yeah, it’s something we need to figure out. But I heard him, and I agree with him, and I’m taking him serious. So, yeah, I’m not going to doubt this guy anymore.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

