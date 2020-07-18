Dana White responds to the possibility of booking Dan Hooker-Tony Ferguson fight

Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson have one thing in common - they're top 5 Lightweights who are coming off a defeat. For Dan Hooker, it was a three-fight win streak that was snapped at the hands of former title challenger Dustin Poirier, while Tony Ferguson lost his first fight since 2012.

Dan Hooker revealed post-fight that he wants to face Tony Ferguson. While it might seem like a mismatch, many fans felt the same about Dustin Poirier. However, it turned out to be a lot closer than people expected, with Poirier only gaining a clear-cut advantage in the later rounds.

Dana White was asked about the possibility of booking a Dan Hooker-Tony Ferguson fight. He said that he'll get Dan Hooker "taken care of" but his focus is elsewhere now (H/T MMA News):

“Can Hooker fight Ferguson? I don’t know, we’ll see,” White said. “He put on an incredible performance in his last fight. He looked great and we’ll get you figured out Dan, I promise. Like I said, I’m not making fights right now. I’m still over here [Fight Island] doing what I’m doing here.”

Is Dan Hooker vs Tony Ferguson the fight to make now?

There could be an argument made that Dustin Poirier vs Tony Ferguson would be a better fight than having Dan Hooker in the mix. Despite his loss, we mustn't forget that Tony Ferguson lost after eight years. Poirier vs Ferguson as the #1 contender's fight would be the way to go. Though it's hard to imagine Dustin Poirier getting a title shot if Khabib Nurmagomedov remains the Lightweight Champion.

For Dan Hooker, he might have to fight a rank or two below him, but he proved that he belongs among the elite in the 155-pound division.