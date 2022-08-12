Dana White reveals all-time iconic knockout was his "favorite moment that has ever happened in UFC history"

Dana White has been the UFC President since 2001. Over the last 21 years, White has seen the UFC evolve and provide countless memorable moments. Considering everything he's witnessed, one might wonder what his favorite fight outcome is. Luckily, he recently gave his answer.

White teamed up with GQ Sports to answer fan questions on Twitter and Reddit. One intriguing question asked what the most satisfying UFC victory he had ever watched was. The UFC President responded by saying:

"When Chuck Liddell knocked Tito Ortiz out. That was my favorite, favorite moment that has ever happened in UFC history."

Chuck Liddell knocked out Tito Ortiz twice in the UFC: once at UFC 47 and another at UFC 66. White did not specify which knockout was his favorite, but one would assume he enjoyed both because of his past issues with 'The Hungtington Beach Bad Boy'.

For those that don't know, White has a legendary rivalry with Ortiz that almost led to them boxing. The UFC President was once the manager of 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' before working for the UFC, at which point they became enemies.

Their relationship spiraled out of control, leading to an alleged fist fight on a plane. One thing led to another, and Ortiz challenged the UFC President to a sanctioned boxing match. White trained aggressively and weighed in, but 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' never showed up.

Watch Dana White discuss his favorite UFC moment and more below:

Dana White laughs off question about him fighting Jake Paul

White's fan questions reached a plethora of topics. One question from Chamatkar Sandhu appeared where he jokingly asked about the UFC President potentially fighting Jake Paul. He laughed off the question and answered by saying:

"You guys realize I'm 53-years-old now, right? When I was gonna fight Tito, I was 37. I'm 53. Come talk to me when you f***ing idiots are 53-years-old and tell me if you want to fight some f***ing 20-year-old kid. I promise you, you do not."

If one were to ask White the same question when he was 37, there might have been a different answer. However, despite disliking Paul, the UFC President is past his days of fighting. While many still argue over who would have won between him and Ortiz, the world will never know.

Watch Tito Ortiz not show up for the weigh-in against Dana White below:

