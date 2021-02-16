Dana White reveals when and where he expects the next sold-out UFC event with a crowd

Dana White has revealed when and where he expects the next sold-out UFC event with a crowd. White asserted that he aims to organize events at arenas in Florida or Las Vegas, Nevada, by this summer (2021) at maximum capacity.

The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic has drastically altered the way businesses function worldwide. The sports industry hasn’t been spared by the logistical issues caused by the pandemic. Be it basketball, football, professional boxing, MMA, or any other major global sport, organizing events at arenas packed to their maximum capacity with fans has become a rarity.

Nevertheless, UFC President Dana White and the rest of his team have garnered widespread praise over the course of the pandemic. UFC was the first major sports organization that resumed its operations after the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed most of the world.

During the current situation, UFC has been organizing events at the Apex in Las Vegas and on Fight Island (Yas Island) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. However, fans weren’t allowed to attend the events.

It wasn’t until the recent trio of events on UFC Fight Island that fans were allowed inside the arena. The trio in question is UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar (January 16th, 2021), UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny (January 20th, 2021), and UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (January 24th, 2021).

Although these three events witnessed fans returning to the arenas to watch the fights, the audience allowed to attend these events was limited. UFC is yet to organize a full-capacity event with the arena packed to the brim during the pandemic. Addressing the same at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, Dana White stated the following.

“I’m not doing a percentage,” Dana White said, emphasizing that he aims for UFC events to sell out arenas, full-capacity, rather than organize the events in partly-filled arenas.

Dana White continued, “I want to sell out. It’s too nice over here (at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada). I like it here…I said on ESPN the other day that I was optimistic that by this summer (2021) we could be doing it, either in Florida or here (Las Vegas).” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

Additional details on Dana White and UFC’s plans to organize sold-out events with a crowd – in Florida or Las Vegas this summer – are likely to unravel in the days to come.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, and others have played a part in sports leading the way during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dana White (left); Conor McGregor (right)

The combat sports industry has received a lot of praise for helping lead the way during the COVID-19 pandemic. MMA personalities like Dana White, Conor McGregor, and others have been quite vocal about bringing fans the best sports-entertainment events possible despite the pandemic.

As noted, UFC was the first major sports organization to put forth events during the pandemic. Not to mention that this was during mid-2020 when the general public’s understanding and experience with the pandemic was at its infancy and the sporting industry was enmeshed in chaos and confusion.

Needless to say, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts have high expectations from Dana White as the UFC boss has hinted at major developments concerning the return of fans to arenas this summer.