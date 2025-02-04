Dana White reveals five-word request made to Donald Trump after assassination attempt on latter's life ahead of 2024 elections

Dana White recently opened up about his request to Donald Trump after the 78-year-old survived an assassination attempt during an election campaign rally. The UFC CEO revealed that he urged the real estate baron to give up on trying to get re-elected and retire to enjoy the good life.

During an election rally in Pennsylvania last July, Trump narrowly survived a shooting and escaped unharmed except for a cut on the ear where the bullet grazed him. The assassination attempt failed to faze Trump, and he went on to win the 2024 Presidential Election against Kamala Harris.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, White recalled the day Trump got shot at and revealed the five-word question he asked his old friend in the aftermath. He asked:

Trending

"Why are you doing this?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

White continued:

"Stop. I told him to stop so many times. It's just like, ''You have such a good life, and you could do all these other things.''

Catch Dana White's comments below (1:05:30):

When Donald Trump's advisor lauded Dana White for making current POTUS "cool again"

After Donald Trump's election win, his campaign advisor lauded Dana White for helping revitalize the real estate baron's public image. White and Trump have notably been close friends for many years, with the UFC CEO crediting the businessman for helping the promotion survive during its infancy.

In an interview with Fox News, advisor Alex Bruesewitz lauded White's efforts to help Trump win the 2024 election and said:

“Dana White is another person that deserves tremendous credit you know. He made he helped make Trump cool again with those walkouts, and he did that first walkout in July of 21, and at that time, you know they were saying that Donald Trump's a political prize… and he walked out to the McGregor- Poirier fight. Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly are sitting in the front row, but Trump comes out with thunderous applause, and they're like Trump is back, baby.”

Catch Alex Bruesewitz's comments below (35:18):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.