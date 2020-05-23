Dana White and Tyron Woodley.

Dana White joined John Anik as part of a live video streamed on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel. The UFC boss revealed the complete card for the UFC Fight Night show which scheduled to take place on May 30th.

The event is expected to be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is currently pending final approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The main event will see Tyron Woodley return to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the Welterweight strap to Kamaru Usman back in Match 2019. T-Wood will face Gilbert Burns in the Welterweight headliner.

Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai will clash in a Heavyweight co-main event. 11 fights were announced in total for the event, including the prelims. Here is the complete card:

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns - Prelims

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko (Women's Flyweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle (Catchweight - 150 lbs)

Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu (Light Heavyweight)

Tim Elliot vs. Brandon Royval (Flyweight)

Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney (Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales (Featherweight)

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns- Main Card

Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai (Heavyweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez (Welterweight)

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver (Lightweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers (Women's Strawweight)

Are you sold on the card? If yes, then just hope UFC gets the final NSAC clearance.