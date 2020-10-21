Dana White reveals the 'hardest' fighter he has ever dealt with in the UFC

UFC president Dana White has to regularly deal with the biggest and most fragile egos in the fight game and he's had to deal with a lot of different issues from different fighters working with the UFC but according to the man himself, the hardest fighter he's ever had to deal with is former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.

This would come as a surprise to many as Woodley's not one of the "problem children" we've been used to reading about in the headlines. It's usually guys like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal who are usually in the news for heckling the UFC frontman for one reason or the other. Be it paychecks or upcoming fights, these names are always in the news for some kind of notoriety.

However, Dana White, the man who's had to deal with them all says that it is Tyron Woodley who's been the hardest to deal with in all these years because according to White, "T-Wood" had all the goods to become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC - good looks, good physique, an entertaining fighting style, and the fact that he was a champion but what hindered that prospect was the fact that Woodley always had some other distractions outside fighting that White couldn't make him get rid of.

Dana White to @krisfade: "I would say the hardest kid that I ever dealt with, and everybody thinks that I don't like him, it has to be Woodley. Woodley's the hardest kid I've ever dealt with. I look at what he could have done and what he should have done. Good looking kid, physique, the whole thing, becomes a world champion, has that knockout power, has all the tools and everything else, but it's just always pulling teeth with him and it's always about something else other than the fight.""