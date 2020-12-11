Dana White reveals the number of COVID-19 tests done in UFC since April and the overall cost

UFC were pioneers during the COVID-19 era in the world of sports. Every major sports league in the world was forced to suspend activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was they who kept a close eye on Dana White & Co.

UFC had returned by May with an incredible two-title fight PPV and spearheaded the way for sports to return. However, to be in that position, a lot of research had to be done, and a lot of risks had to be taken.

Perhaps the most revolutionary thing that UFC did was the introduction of Fight Island, where it was seen how different the approach to the COVID-19 pandemic was. What UFC did was essentially create a bubble in Fight Island, with extensive testing and isolation throughout.

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN recently spoke to Dana White, and the UFC president gave staggering statistics about the promotion and their extensive COVID-19 testing, revealing the number of tests, the positivity rate, and the overall cost:

Per Dana White, the UFC have conducted roughly 26,300 COVID-19 tests to date with a positivity rate of 0.8%.



The cost is in the neighbourhood of $17 million. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 11, 2020

What's shocking isn't just the fact that over 200 people tested positive, but also the average cost, which was $646. It was a big investment for UFC to make, but it appears to be paying off one way or the other.

Has UFC profited in the COVID-19 pandemic?

Perhaps the biggest loss in revenue for UFC has been live gate ticket sales. That was also one of the reasons why they were reluctant to have Conor McGregor fight in 2020 again despite the Irishman specifically requesting that.

It has come at a large cost for UFC, but no signs have indicated that they have taken a massive loss in 2020. In fact, UFC 251 in Fight Island was a massive success, and the company has continued to go strong despite the expenses.