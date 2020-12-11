Dana White reveals the possible back-up fight for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

UFC 257 is the first PPV for 2021 and Dana White will be ensuring that everything is done to keep the event intact. The scheduled main event for UFC 257 is Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier.

John Morgan of MMA Junkie first stated that the idea was to book Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler as the co-main event of the same PPV. It's a great time for it to happen and gets a lot of attention on an already-stacked UFC Lightweight division.

There has been a lot of questions about UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, with many fans impatient and wanting to see him making his debut as soon as possible. UFC President Dana White, however, stated that there was no rush to him into the octagon and that it would be unfair to make the former Bellator Champion take a fight after he went through a full-fledged weight-cutting process to serve as UFC 254's back-up fighter.

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN recently spoke to Dana White and the UFC president admitted that a back-up fight in the COVID-19 era is important:

“Yeah, listen if we are going to be out in Fight Island and you have a massive fight with McGregor you have to have a backup,” Dana White said to TSN.

Dana White then said "it could be", when asked about whether Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler would be the fight to make as the back-up main event.

Why it's so important for Dana White and the UFC to secure back-up fights

In the last few months, the number of UFC main events and fights that were canceled due to COVID-19 has only increased. It has become pivotal for UFC to secure a solid main event, especially for big PPVs like this.

The UFC 257 PPV will be one of their biggest in 2021 and it will be happening at Fight Island - a location considered more secure than Las Vegas. Either way, Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler seems to be the fight to make, and the former Interim Champion stated that he wants to get back in the win column and fight the winner of Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier.