Dana White reveals possible return plans for Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn't fought inside the Octagon since UFC 248, where she lost to Weili Zhang in a fight for the Strawweight title which is considered to be the greatest Women's MMA bout of all time.

With Weili Zhang expected to face Rose Namajunas at the end of 2020 in her second Strawweight title defense, it leaves Joanna Jedrzejczyk without an opponent.

There was a small portion of the fanbase that argued that Joanna Jedrzejczyk got the shorter end of the stick with the decision going to the Chinese Champion Weili Zhang.

Either way, there was mention from Joanna Jedrzejczyk's camp that she wasn't interested in fighting unless it was for the title. Dana White finally spoke about UFC's potential plans for Jedrzejczyk (via Onet Sport):

“Rose will definitely be another contender for the fight with Weili for the strawweight belt, but I know that many people want to see the fight between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang again. We will always have this potential rematch in the back of our heads,” White said

Dana White stated that Joanna Jedrzejczyk could possibly go through another opponent before getting a title shot against Weili Zhang:

“Probably Joanna will have to fight again with another opponent, and then she will meet again with (Zhang).”

Does Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 make sense?

The UFC has the upper hand from a promotional standpoint to book Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It could be a potential pay-per-view main event and one that could do good numbers. It's always good to run back a fight that's considered the greatest of all-time in women's MMA.

It makes sense from a business standpoint than an actual move for the Strawweight division, but ultimately, the fights that sell the best will always be made.