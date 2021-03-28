Dana White reveals potential date and venue for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

UFC president Dana White has revealed a potential date and location for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy. According to White, the third fight between the two former UFC lightweight titleholders could take place at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While speaking to the media at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, White claimed the plan is to have Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III in Las Vegas.

"I hope so, that's the plan."

When asked about the possibility of UFC 264 being headlined by McGregor and Poirier, White simply stated that he and everyone else hope that's the case.

"I hope so. We all hope so."

In the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021 - UFC 257 - Conor McGregor suffered a brutal loss to Poirier. The Notorious One was TKO'ed in the second round of his highly-awaited rematch against the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

A rematch that was six years in the making led to McGregor's first-ever career KO/TKO loss. However, the Irishman is more than determined to avenge his loss to Poirier and get back in the win column once again.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could headline UFC 264

As things stand, the UFC is yet to announce a main event for the UFC 264 pay-per-view. The event is currently scheduled to take place on the 10th of July. With fans set to return to the arena at UFC 261, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 could take place at a packed venue in the US.

The second fight between the pair was hosted at UFC Fight Island, and only a handful of fans were allowed to be in attendance for McGregor vs. Poirier 2. However, this time around, things could be a lot different.

Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is likely to host shows in packed arenas and once again get back on the road. Following UFC 261 in Jacksonville, UFC 262 will be hosted in Houston, Texas.

Hence, there is a strong possibility that McGregor vs. Poirier 3 will be hosted in front of an arena full of fans.