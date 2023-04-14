Dana White reveals the secret behind his recent incredibly shredded physique

Dana White has shared with fans the secret behind his stunning weight loss that has seen him improve his mental and physical health as well as add multiple years to his life expectancy.

Last year, White met with Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems, who ran a host of tests for the UFC president. The human biologist looked at the results of White's DNA and blood work and gave the 53-year-old the tough news that he expected him to have only 10 years left to live.

Since then, White has vowed to turn his life around with a major overhaul in his diet and exercise regimes. Over the past year, the results speak for themselves as Dana White is in the best shape of his life and often posts pictures on social media of his incredible transformation.

Most recently, Dana White shared with fans what he believes has been a key component to his success. In a video on Instagram, the UFC president said:

"Hey guys, I've documented my journey with Gary Brecka, this guy has literally changed my life in 10 months. My blood work is perfect, physically and mentally, every way that you can be good, I'm good."

He added:

"I've always wanted to do a cleanse but I never had... Gary told me about this cleanse and he said it's the best in the world. It's called a Zen Cleanse... It was an incredible experience for me... I'm not being paid for this, I've not got skin in the game."

Dana White nearly spills too much information whilst discussing Endeavor's WWE deal

Earlier this month, it was announced that the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, had agreed a deal for the majority acquisition of WWE. The two sports organizations are now set to be merged together under an entirely new global sports enterprise.

During UFC 287's post-event press conference, Dana White was asked to shed some light on the details of the deal and what the future would look like for both the UFC and WWE. The UFC president then had to stop himself before he revealed too much. He said:

"You know, we had Brock [Lesnar] come over here, we had Ronda [Rousey] go over there, if that's ever possible, if guys leave here and they love wrestling and they're good enough to do it, before this deal we've been good with that."

White added:

"But what's going to happen now is, Ari [Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor] is gonna add a ton of value to WWE, whether it's sponsorships, licensing and a lot of other things that he can do when he touches the business. And these two, the UFC and WWE will become their own stock. You know, they're talking about, I don't know how much I can talk about this. I should shut the fu*k up."

