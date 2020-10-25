Dana White reveals whether Robert Whittaker has earned his title shot and rematch against Israel Adesanya after win over Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker losing the UFC Middleweight Championship may have been beneficial to him. After going through wars against Yoel Romero in his reign as the Undisputed Middleweight king, Robert Whittaker would lose the title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Following nine months of inactivity, Robert Whittaker returned and defeated Darren Till in the main event at Fight Island. He was then booked against Jared Cannonier in a #1 contender's bout at UFC 254 in the co-main event.

While Israel Adesanya stated his desire to face Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker played the spoils as he dominated The Killa Gorilla to a comfortable three-round unanimous decision victory.

Dana White in the post-fight press conference revealed that he thinks an Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker rematch is the fight to make:

"It's very appealing to me. It's a fight that makes sense right now. Adesanya has a lot of options right now but the fight that makes most sense is Whittaker. I thought Cannonier would be a much tougher challenge, but he looked good tonight. So that's the fight that makes sense."

It's not surprising to see UFC go for an Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker rematch. Despite Robert Whittaker getting knocked out by Israel Adesanya in Melbourne, the Australian former Champion came back in a big way to earn two consecutive victories.

Will Robert Whittaker fare better in a rematch?

Robert Whittaker openly admitted that he has no desire to talk about or think of fights until early 2021 - when his wife is expected to deliver a newborn child. After that, the first quarter of 2021 could see UFC book a rematch between the Australian and the Kiwi Champion.

Robert Whittaker was full of praise for Israel Adesanya but stated that he has a few tricks up his sleeve. A rematch could go different, but it's also more exciting given how both men have evolved since that fight.