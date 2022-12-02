Dana White's "can't stand soccer" video goes viral as Team US outshines in FIFA World Cup

Dana White and the UFC recently got into a multi-year partnership with Spanish football league La Liga.

However, a recently-resurfaced video of the UFC president has fans wondering whether White likes football at all. Based on the video, which was taken several years ago, White is not a huge fan of the sport.

A younger Dana White was once asked how he feels about soccer as a sport. With full confidence, the UFC head honcho said:

"Soccer? Whole 'nother ball game. [I] can't stand soccer. I think that it's the least talented sport on Earth. There's a reason three-year-olds can play soccer, okay? Run around and kick a ball."

Watch Dana White talk about soccer in an old video:

White was also adamant that he was a strong believer in this take. White claimed he was told not to talk ill about football in Brazil, but the UFC prez is adamant that he tells everybody what he thinks about the sport.

The video now draws irony due to the UFC's partnership with La Liga. It also came at an opportune time as the United States football squad is in the middle of a successful run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. national team has beaten powerhouse Iran and drew with perennial contenders England. But much like White, most Americans aren't enthusiastic football fans.

Dana White and UFC partner with La Liga

La Liga and UFC have announced a promotional partnership to create engagement for fans of both sports across the world.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Spanish league had foreshadowed a tie-up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. UFC fighters Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria traveled to Spain to meet with members of the Atletico Madrid and Valencia squads.

Adrian Segovia, head of content and distribution for La Liga North America, told MARCA:

"Hispanics make up a significant percentage of the population in the United States and are at the heart of both La Liga North America and the UFC's fanbases. Our focus will be finding commonalities within the La Liga and UFC communities and providing value-add opportunities to enhance fan access and create relatable, engaging content."

Check out the tweet below:

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Official: La Liga and UFC have announced a major partnership. | Official: La Liga and UFC have announced a major partnership. 🚨| Official: La Liga and UFC have announced a major partnership. https://t.co/4WMgGNPODZ

