Dana White's Contender Series 2022: How to watch it and when does it start?

The sixth season of the famed Dana White's Contender Series began on July 26, 8 PM ET. The web series' first episode featured four fights. The series can be streamed on ESPN +.

The UFC feeder program will be aired from 26 July to 27 September. Season six will feature ten weeks in total. Should the UFC follow the usual pattern of one episode per week, fans will be guaranteed a minimum of ten episodes.

All events of the series will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

On the opening night of the DWCS 2022, American mixed martial artist and returning contender Joe Pyfer was awarded a UFC contract. 'Bodybagz' triumphed over Osman Diaz with a second-round TKO in his fight.

The full results of DWCS season 6 opening night are given below

Results

Joe Pyfer def. Osman Diaz via TKO (1:39 of Round 2)

Anton Turkalj def. Acácio Dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28x2, 30-27)

Dennis Buzukja def. Kaleio Romero via unanimous decision (29-28x3)

Alessandro Costa def. Juan Andres Luna vis split decision (30-27, 29-28x2)

Dana White states his disappointment on the first night of DWCS 2022

In the post-fight press conference for DWCS season 6, Dana White expressed his disappointment with the opening night performances.

White told the media that he thought nobody other than Joe Pyfer delivered a world-class performance on Tuesday night:

"This is a huge opportunity for these kids and it's like alright you had a sh***y first round, well lets get after it on the second round, you know what I mean? Let's get after it on the third round. I saw none of that tonight. I saw nobody trying until Pyfer... And even when their fights were over... nobody thought they delivered tonight. Nobody was acting like they thought they were onto bigger things. I didn’t feel that at all."

Watch White talk about DWCS season 6 opening night below:

Many of the UFC's top prospects today are alumni of this UFC feeder program.

No.13 ranked bantamweight Sean O'Malley, women's flyweight title challenger Taila Santos, welterweight Geoff Neal and women's flyweight Antonia Shevchenko are some athletes who have claimed their UFC contracts through DWCS.

