Dana White’s Contender Series or TUF? UFC legend breaks it down

Daniel Cormier provided a detailed comparison of two direct paths to the UFC: 'Dana White's Contender Series' and 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

On Tuesday, May 27, the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter will air live on ESPN+, featuring Cormier and Chael Sonnen as coaches.

The Ultimate Fighter, a reality show that first aired in 2005, changed the trajectory of the UFC and MMA, bringing the sport to a mainstream audience.

During an appearance on the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, Cormier had this to say when asked to compare The Ultimate Fighter to Dana White's Contender Series:

"Last weekend, Jack Della Maddalena became the third Dana White's Contender Series world champion. 16 fighters have won [a UFC title] off the Ultimate Fighter. I just can't remember the last one because now the ones that are becoming champ come off Contender Series. Jamahal [Hill], Sean [O'Malley], and now Jack Della. I believe these kids are still as talented. Problem is if you are given option, you know that Contender Series is one fight, and if it's a great fight, you get in right now."

Cormier followed up by saying:

"On the [Ultimate Fighter] show, you got to find a way to navigate, which one of the things I agree with Chael [Sonnen] wholeheartedly this, it is the hardest tournament in all of sports because over the course of a month, you've got to fight two times. It's crazy. So, if given a choice, you have to be locked in for one fight to earn a ticket opposed to a month with your opponent living in there, beating two people over the course, and then getting to the finals and beating another guy."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (21:05):

Daniel Cormier explains "the biggest issue" with Dana White's Contender Series

The first season of Dana White's Contender Series was broadcast in 2017, offering aspiring UFC fighters an opportunity to earn a contract during a one-fight showcase.

During the aforementioned interview, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the benefits of competing on The Ultimate Fighter instead of Dana White's Contender Series. He said:

"I think you'll see more from the Contender Series ultimately continue to elevate themselves faster because the journey is a lot shorter... The biggest issue also is that you have to win a certain way on Contender. You could be a really good fighter, but if you don't have the right style, Dana's gonna go, 'Hey man, you look amazing, but." Ultimate Fighter, it doesn't matter what you do, you win the show, you're in." [22:50-23:33]

