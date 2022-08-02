Dana White's Contender Series week 2: Start time & how to watch?

Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 2 kicks-off on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass tonight at 8:00 PM ET. The event will host five MMA bouts, with 10 fighters all hoping to secure a UFC contract. All of the contests, including the main event, will be three rounds long and, like usual, feature five minutes per round.

The bouts will take place in Las Vegas at the UFC's Apex Center, which is the usual venue for these events. The headliner will see Charlie Campbell take on Chris Duncan at lightweight, with Duncan aiming to become one of only a handful of fighters from Scotland to compete in the octagon.

Both Campbell and Duncan have previously competed in Bellator, with the two fighters going undefeated in the organization. The American had two bouts under that banner, while Duncan had three. None of their fights made it past the second round in the Bellator cage.

The co-main event will take place at 125lbs, with flyweights Shannon Ross and Vinicius Salvador colliding. Salvador has previously competed at bantamweight in his MMA career, so will likely be the bigger man.

Watch some of the best finishes from Dana White's Contender Series here:

Dana White's Contender Series week 2: Full fight card

As mentioned, Charlie Campbell and Chris Duncan will be the headline bout at Dana White's Contender Series in Las Vegas this evening. Shannon Ross and Vinicius Salvador will be the co-main event.

The fight card also has three more bouts for fans' viewing pleasure, with undefeated Americans Francis Marshall and Connor Matthews squaring-off at 145lbs.

Dominican Republic-born Waldo Cortes-Acosta will feature in the only heavyweight bout of the evening against Danilo Suzart. Cortes-Acosta is currently unbeaten in his professional MMA career, while his opponent also has an impressive professional record of 9-1.

The opening bout of the card sees Billy Goff take on Shimon Smotritsky at welterweight. Both fighters have tasted defeat before, but Goff is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with four of those coming via finishes.

Dana White's Contender Series has been a platform for many fighters to springboard their UFC careers, with one of the most famous success stories being Sean O'Malley.

