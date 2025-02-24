Dana White's hint at Sean O’Malley potentially getting a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili draws mixed fan reactions: "Bias everyone talks about"

Dana White’s remarks hinting at a potential rematch between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili have sparked mixed reactions among UFC fans. At the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, White dismissed calls for a rematch between Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo following an eye poke incident, instead spotlighting a possible showdown featuring O’Malley and Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili, fresh off a convincing title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov, expressed interest in revisiting a clash with either Petr Yan or O’Malley. White confirmed that both fighters appear keen on a rematch, noting fan demand for the bout.

O’Malley has been sidelined since his title loss at UFC 306 in Sept. 2024.

Social media reactions have been divided. One critic decried the idea as evidence of bias, arguing that O’Malley should earn a title elimination fight before a rematch:

“Sean getting an immediate rematch is the bias everyone talks about. He didn’t defend his belt suga needs to fight in a title elimination match first.”

Another added:

"Nobody wants to watch that fight Dana needs to stop babying Sean”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dana White teasing potential Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley rematch. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Coach outlines strategy for potential fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley

Following his latest success defending the bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, Merab Dvalishvili has set his sights on a rematch with Sean O’Malley, whom he defeated in all five rounds at UFC 306.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Georgian fighter’s coach John Wood outlined what could be the best strategy for the potential bout:

"Honestly, I think Merab finishes him in a rematch. I really do. I think that it's a two-sided sword where O'Malley's been in there with Merab. He's going to go back to the drawing board and figure out what he felt in there, try to work on it, try to get better, and try to stop those things."

He added:

"Rematches are always tricky. Merab had the element of surprise when you get in there; you've never been in there with somebody like that. Now he has, so I expect him and Tim [Welch] to come up with some game plan that would potentially shut some of the things down. But again, Merab is getting so much better at such a fast pace that I think no matter what goes on in there, he's going to be prepared."

Check out John Wood's comments below (8:48):

