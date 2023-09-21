Dana White's latest UFC announcement officially rules out Conor McGregor's return in 2023

It seems Conor McGregor fans will have to wait longer to see the Irishman back in action. UFC CEO Dana White recently announced some new and exciting matchups that have been booked for the last two pay-per-view events of the year, and 'The Notorious' wasn't among those who will feature on them.

White recently took to social media to drop a video announcing the co-main event for the highly anticipated UFC 295 card, which will be headlined by a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight. He revealed that Alex Pereira will go up against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 295 on November 11.

White also declared that UFC 296 will go down on December 16 in Las Vegas. An exciting welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington will headline it. Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Royval in the co-main event.

With Dana White finalizing all the PPV headliners for the rest of 2023, it's safe to say that Conor McGregor will not be making his comeback this year. The Irishman, who's been away from action since July 2021, was expected to return against Michael Chandler before this year ends. The two also served as opposing coaches on the last season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

While Dana White has confirmed the promotion's intention to book the McGregor-Chandler fight, the Irishman's ongoing issues with USADA seem to have thrown a wrench in those plans.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Dana White breaks down the Irishman's recent struggles

Dana White recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's return to action and explained why MMA fighters at McGregor's level often find it hard to find the motivation to step into the octagon.

Conor McGregor has been away from action for over two years thanks to a leg fracture he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While he is undoubtedly among the most accomplished fighters in MMA, the former two-division champion is coming off two high-profile losses against 'The Diamond' and is 2-3 in his last five outings.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Dana White was asked about McGregor's recent dismal form and if he'd be ready to face top contenders on his return. White replied:

"Here’s what happens, Piers... Money changes everything. Conor McGregor has made that kind of money... You’ve seen guys in this sport when they make that kind of money, they’ll fight a lot less like Conor has, or they go on losing streaks because you are not that same person once you get that kind of money.”

