"Call us and we'll take care of you" - Dana White's message to his employees during COVID-19, says pandemic made them stronger than ever

Dana White proved that MMA might be the only pandemic-proof sport there is.

Apart from a few event cancelations in April and May 2020, the UFC continued to operate amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Unlike major sports organizations like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, it also didn't take long before the UFC was back to its usual programming.

White revealed that the key to the UFC's success is loyalty between himself and his employees. During an interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the UFC boss said:

"I was sending out weekly videos to my employees. 'Listen, enjoy this time that you have with your families. Relax. If you get COVID, or anybody that you know about gets COVID, make me your first call. We'll get you taken care of, we'll get you looked at. If you need toilet paper...' Toilet paper was a big deal at that time. 'We'll get you toilet paper. If you need food and you can't get groceries or you need anything, call us and we'll take care of you.'

The way White sees it, the UFC didn't just survive, but it thrived when most companies suffered:

"Through COVID, me and my team became stronger than we've ever been. And once it was time to get back to work, I mean there are still companies today that people aren't back to work yet. My whole team has been back to work maybe like, three [to] four weeks into the beginning of the pandemic."

Watch Dana White's interview below (06:35):

Dana White is targeting a UFC event in Africa

It's no secret that Dana White and the UFC have their sights set on Africa as a potential host. However, the pandemic forced the promotion to stage most of their events at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

Right now, though, the UFC is back to taking events on the road. With that in mind, the UFC head honcho revealed that he's revisiting the idea of taking the world-famous octagon to the 'Mother Continent'. During the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, White told media members:

"We literally just had a meeting the other day and we’re seriously talking about Africa now. We’re actually starting to look at venues and cities to hold an event. So, Africa is gonna happen very soon."

Catch Dana White's press conference below:

