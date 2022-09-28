"I don't want to know you anyway" - Dana White's reaction to people disliking him for his association with Donald Trump

Dana White has been heavily criticized for his friendship with former United States president Donald Trump. The two have been friends for a long time and have supported each other in their respective fields.

The UFC president recently addressed the criticism he had to endure for the same on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News:

"Yeah, you know, I'm in the abuse business. We take abuse every day. So I don't know, you have to explain to me what the abuse on the Trump side would be. I get it, this is what's sad. Obviously, I did not vote for President Biden. He's my president. He's the president of the United States right now and I'm American. I don't dislike or hate anybody who voted for Biden."

White stated his disapproval at people hating other people for their political choices, as he said:

"The fact that you're the type of person that would actually hate somebody because of who they voted for, shows me exactly who you are. I don't wanna know you anyway. You're not my kind of person and I don't wanna be friends with you either."

He added:

"It's not because of who you voted for, it's because of how you carry yourself. Who you vote for or what you decide to do with your life means nothing to me. That's your own personal choice."

Dana White recounts Donald Trump's support in the UFC's inception

Donald Trump and Dana White go way back. Right back to when White began the revival of the UFC after convincing the Fertitta brothers to purchase it.

The promotional honcho described the origins of his friendship with Trump and his generosity at the onset of the UFC under Zuffa, LLC.

White narrated that the stigma attached to the UFC as a sporting company rendered their efforts to host an event futile. With many venues outright refusing them, it was The Trump Organization magnate who stepped in and offered the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlanta as a venue.

Dana White also stated that Donald Trump was foremost in congratulating him on any personal achievement or milestone for the company. He also praised his genuineness.

Watch Dana White's complete interview on Fox News:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far