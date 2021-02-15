Dana White says he isn't close to booking Nate Diaz in The Stockton Slugger's UFC comeback fight

Dana White has suggested that he isn’t close to booking Nate Diaz in his UFC comeback fight.

White’s assertion comes amidst increasingly intensifying speculation surrounding The Stockton Slugger’s highly anticipated UFC comeback fight.

Since the latter half of 2020, the MMA world has been rife with rumors of Stockton’s finest, Nick Diaz and his younger brother Nate Diaz’s, much-awaited return to the UFC’s famed octagon.

Additionally, in the aftermath of the high-stakes UFC lightweight fight that witnessed Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in January 2021, Nate Diaz has been quite vocal about wanting to fight more frequently in 2021.

Although UFC president Dana White recently claimed that Nate Diaz would be returning to the lightweight division in 2021, Diaz himself contradicted that claim.

In an edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Nate Diaz revealed that he has no intentions of going back to the lightweight division, and will instead fight in the welterweight division.

Nate Diaz then proceeded to challenge high-ranking UFC lightweight fighters, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira to come fight him at welterweight.

Needless to say, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts eagerly await the return of Nate Diaz, who’ll be competing in his first pro MMA bout since November 2019.

On that note, during a media scrum, The Schmo questioned Dana White about Nate Diaz’s recent statements.

The Schmo asked – “And lastly, speaking of Twitter, Nate Diaz, he’s been very vocal on Twitter. We don’t have a matchup. (Nate Diaz) doesn’t wanna do 155, talks about 170, trading barbs with Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards – Do we have any talks with Nate Diaz? Are we close to booking?”

In response to The Schmo’s question, Dana White stated – “Why do you guys keep asking me about these guys? No. If we did, we’d announce it, we’d say it. You guys eat this sh*t up like f*cking candy.”

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

These are fighting words tho

So fuck a weight class 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o1H61zQIy6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

Dana White has seemingly insinuated that the UFC’s discussions with Nate Diaz on his comeback fight haven’t reached a meaningful conclusion as of yet.

Nate Diaz’s return to the octagon would likely be one of the biggest fights of 2021

Dana White (left); Nate Diaz (right)

Regardless of Dana White’s statements – which indicated that there hasn’t been much progress with regard to Nate Diaz’s next MMA fight – the combat sports world’s anticipation for the Stockton legend’s return is reaching a fever pitch.

Apart from challenging Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz has also been involved in a war of words with high-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards.

Which fighter would you like to see Nate Diaz face next? Sound off in the comments.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners... let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021