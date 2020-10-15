The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier from UFC 178 took another big step and it seems that the fight will happen. However, it looks like we will have to wait till next year to see the rematch between these two.

McGregor had intended to end 2020 with a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to these plans.

The 32-year-old Irishman will probably never compete in the Featherweight division again. This means that the Notorious One could see out the remainder of his career at Lightweight or Welterweight.

As far as McGregor is concerned, there is unfinished business at 155 lbs. Although The Notorious One and Dustin Poirier would always say they would have been ready for running their first fight back, it was never really in the cards. McGregor's career went on a different trajectory as compared to that of The Diamond.

Then Conor McGregor had to tackle many controversies and that played a big role in putting these two back on the same track. Poirier has had his share of memorable battles while climbing up the rankings as well. His decision win over Dan Hooker is considered to be a Fight of The Year contender.

Adding to all this, Poirier and McGregor became frustrated with UFC and Dana White. The pair agreed to fight for charity in Dublin on 12th December 2020. However, it was never going to happen as UFC already had a card ready on that date.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

UFC contracts are some of the tightest ones in sports. There was no way that the organization would have allowed two of its best talents to do something on their own. However, more information has come out in the past few days with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Dana White explaining their side of the story.

Advertisement

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Dana White wants the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to happen in 2021

UFC now says the fight can happen but on January 23rd, 2021 and you can safely bet there's a couple of reasons for that.

The biggest reason is Conor McGregor. The Irish fighter is one of the biggest draws in UFC history. Boxing, Bellator, Bare Knuckle Fighting, and The National Football League have all been able to start having people in attendance to watch live. Dana White is probably hoping by January, UFC would be able to do the same as well.

"We offered him a fight. We got him his own date. We have everything laid out for this year with world champions. He's been offered Dustin Poirier on January 23rd. It's a yes or no answer," White told ESPN.

Advertisement

White went on to say he can't figure out why Conor McGregor is so pushy about doing it this year.

It's understandable from Dana White's perspective because a fight featuring The Notorious One could possibly overshadow any title bout.

Now, Conor McGregor has accepted the proposed date by UFC.

Conor McGregor accepts the date

The Irish fighter has now tweeted saying he is happy to accept the proposed by UFC for the rematch with Poirier. McGregor even suggested a venue for the fight as well. You can see the tweet below.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

Perhaps, it would be somewhat of the salvation from what he had hoped for. As for Dustin Poirier, he doesn't care when it happens. With McGregor giving a big donation towards The Diamond's charity, Poirier would be open to accepting any date for the fight as well.