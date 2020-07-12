Dana White says UFC 251 trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight

UFC president Dana White has said that UFC 251 is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight.

UFC 251 sees three championships on the line in the first event on Fight Island.

Dana White says UFC 251 is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight.

UFC president Dana White has never been one to shy from chaos or controversy. That is one attribute that has seen White become the best fight promoter in the history of combat sports.

Dana White and UFC have had to go through a lot during this pandemic but have come out on the other side bigger and better. UFC being the first sport to make its return in a post-pandemic world, said a lot about Dana White's stubbornness in getting things done.

Fight Island seemed improbable when Dana White first announced that UFC had secured an island to host fights. But lo and behold, we are just a day away from the first-ever UFC event at fight island.

The UFC president revealed in his press conference on Friday that the main event of UFC 251 was trending higher than even a Conor McGregor fight.

"This thing is trending off the charts. This thing is trending higher than a Conor Mcgregor fight. The only thing that this fight is comparable to is the Conor-Khabib[fight]. Let me put it this way. I will give you an interesting stat. Our UFC store, we sold more merchandise this year than we did the whole of 2019. We already beat 2019 in merchandise. It's just this thing is trending as big as a fight as I have ever seen in my career."- Dana White on Usman vs Masvidal

The UFC 251 card

UFC 251 will see three titles on the line as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal headline the event. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take on Max Holloway in the co-main event.

Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will also fight for the vacant bantamweight title in the third championship fight of the event. UFC 251 will be the first of four UFC events to be held in 15 days at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.