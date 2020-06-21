Dana White says UFC might shuffle events between Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas

Dana White informs fans that the UFC will be hosting events at two places, Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas

Dana White took the decision to ensure that upcoming UFC events can have international fighters competing in them

Dana White

The UFC hasn't had the best time when it comes to finding location during this pandemic and that seems to have become a valuable lesson for the company president, Dana White. Now it seems that Dana White has found a way around this venue crisis by finding the company two homes, one in Las Vegas in the United States and the other in Abu Dhabi.

In a recent press conference, Dana White revealed that the company was going to go back and forth between these two venues. Dana White explained the decision by pointing out that the UFC was an international organization and had fighters across the globe. As the company couldn't singularly depend on fighters in the USA to keep the events running, it was important that they had an international facility.

“We’re going to be going back-and-forth to Abu Dhabi until the world comes back,” White said. "This is an international business, and most of our fighters are international. We have to put on so many international fights, or I’ll end up smoking all the U.S. talent like that, and we wouldn’t be able to put on any events. We’re going to be going back-and-forth to Abu Dhabi I’m assuming for a very long time.”

In terms of safety, Dana White assured that fighters would only be allowed into the Fight Island if they tested negative. Dana White even added that fighters will be tested multiple times.

“We’re making sure that everybody that goes over to ‘Fight Island’ is negative,” Dana White said. We’re gonna make sure everybody’s tested and tested and tested and tested.”

Dana White and the UFC have for now ended the facility crisis.

The UFC has been one of the few sports organizations that have been running active events even during the pandemic. They have found much success in all of these events and the occasional fighters who have tested positive have been taken care of. If the UFCand Dana White has finally managed to crack the code in terms of finding a permanent facility it is great news for fans across the globe.