"I'll get it figured out" - Dana White seemingly assures Laura Sanko that she will be calling a Fight Night soon

In a Blockasset live stream, Dana White all but confirmed to Laura Sanko that she would be able to call a Fight Night in the near future. Sanko, a UFC and ESPN analyst, has been desperate to be the first female color commentator for the UFC for some time.

Fans regularly see Lauro Sanko interviewing fighters or sitting behind the ESPN analyst desk. A former MMA fighter herself, Sanko has been pushing to make the step up to commentary for a while now.

While speaking on the BLOCK Party livestream, Lauro Sanko took her chance and asked Dana White if she would be calling a fight card at some point this year. The UFC president said:

"What is she talking about she hasn't done yet? She's done more in the shortest amount of time than anyone in the history of the company! What is it now? [Sanko then asked if she can call a Fight Night]. You haven't called a Fight Night yet? Alright. I'll get it figured out. I'm on it, don't worry."

It may be seen as a bold move by some to ask Dana White to his face, but fans may not know that Laura Sanko and the UFC president are very close friends. On a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Sanko revealed that White is a huge supporter of her and her career aspirations inside the UFC. The 39-year-old said:

"You know, honestly, he’s probably been the most supportive person of this from the get-go... People just automatically assume the UFC is misogynistic when it's not that. It's not that. It's a host of other factors and it's the people above me that make the decisions for a lot of reasons and very good reasons."

Listen to Sanko discuss her friendship with Dana White here:

Should Sanko call a Fight Night, she would be the first female color commentator in the organization's history.

Watch Dana White and Laura Sanko on the BLOCK Party show here:

Laura Sanko was a professional MMA fighter

Before Laura Sanko appeared on our screens, she had a short career as a professional MMA fighter. Sanko still regularly posts videos of herself training and practising jiu-jitsu on her Instagram.

The Missouri native fought between 2010-2013. Her career spanned six fights, five of them amateur and one professional. The 39-year-old won her only professional fight via submission.

Laura Sanko's move from the octagon to behind the desk wasn't originally in her plans either. Ahead of what would have been her second professional fight, Sanko fell pregnant just before the fight camp. Due to her being unable to compete, Invicta asked Sanko if she could interview fighters instead. She admitted to falling in love with her new role, which has slowly transitioned to her being a featured analyst in the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far