Dana White shares honest reaction to Hulk Hogan passing away at 71, recalls WWE legend's impact: "I grew up in that era"

Dana White recently shared his honest reaction to Hulk Hogan's passing away earlier today. The UFC CEO recalled being a Hogan fan and spoke about growing up during the WWE legend's rise in the 1980s.Hogan was undoubtedly among the most popular professional wrestlers of all time and was instrumental in bringing the sport into the mainstream. The WWE icon's manager confirmed his demise, revealing that the 71-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.In a recent interview on FOX News, White shared his reaction to Hogan's death and recalled being a major fan of the wrestler. He said:&quot;I'm 55 years old, so I grew up right in that [time] when the WWF was massive and Hulk was becoming a really big star. I watched the WWF back then, and I was a Hulk Hogan fan.&quot;Speaking about his experience growing up in the 1980s, White continued:&quot;Listen, I grew up in that era – that's my era... The '80s were incredible, and not just them. Guys like Stallone and Arnold, and the list goes on and on of the men's men of that era... I could go on and on. It was the best. I say it all the time: I'm really happy that I grew up in the era that I grew up in, the '80s, and I'm really happy that I'm gonna be leaving the era that I'm gonna be leaving in. I'm very happy with where my time is laid out in this world.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Dana White recalls running into Hulk Hogan at Republican National ConventionIn the same interview, Dana White recalled sharing an unforgettable moment with Hulk Hogan at the Republican National Convention. White and Hogan notably gave an introductory speech for Donald Trump at the event.White recalled entering a holding room with popular American artist Kid Rock and stated:&quot;When I got there, they walked me literally right into a holding room where they had me and Kid Rock,&quot; White said. &quot;On the way to my room, Hulk Hogan grabbed me and asked me if he could talk to me privately for a second. He pulled me aside, and you know, I'll never forget that conversation that we had that night. He was a good man, he was special. He loved the president and obviously, he loved America.&quot;