Dana White shares honest reaction to Hulk Hogan passing away at 71, recalls WWE legend's impact: "I grew up in that era"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 25, 2025 06:52 GMT
Dana White (right) reacts to Hulk Hogan
Dana White (right) reacts to Hulk Hogan's (left) passing away. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently shared his honest reaction to Hulk Hogan's passing away earlier today. The UFC CEO recalled being a Hogan fan and spoke about growing up during the WWE legend's rise in the 1980s.

Hogan was undoubtedly among the most popular professional wrestlers of all time and was instrumental in bringing the sport into the mainstream. The WWE icon's manager confirmed his demise, revealing that the 71-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

In a recent interview on FOX News, White shared his reaction to Hogan's death and recalled being a major fan of the wrestler. He said:

"I'm 55 years old, so I grew up right in that [time] when the WWF was massive and Hulk was becoming a really big star. I watched the WWF back then, and I was a Hulk Hogan fan."
Speaking about his experience growing up in the 1980s, White continued:

"Listen, I grew up in that era – that's my era... The '80s were incredible, and not just them. Guys like Stallone and Arnold, and the list goes on and on of the men's men of that era... I could go on and on. It was the best. I say it all the time: I'm really happy that I grew up in the era that I grew up in, the '80s, and I'm really happy that I'm gonna be leaving the era that I'm gonna be leaving in. I'm very happy with where my time is laid out in this world." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Dana White recalls running into Hulk Hogan at Republican National Convention

In the same interview, Dana White recalled sharing an unforgettable moment with Hulk Hogan at the Republican National Convention. White and Hogan notably gave an introductory speech for Donald Trump at the event.

White recalled entering a holding room with popular American artist Kid Rock and stated:

"When I got there, they walked me literally right into a holding room where they had me and Kid Rock," White said. "On the way to my room, Hulk Hogan grabbed me and asked me if he could talk to me privately for a second. He pulled me aside, and you know, I'll never forget that conversation that we had that night. He was a good man, he was special. He loved the president and obviously, he loved America."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
