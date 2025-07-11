Dana White shares update on UFC White House plans, reveals Donald Trump kept him in the dark about America250 announcement

Dana White recently opened up about the proposed UFC White House event and discussed the plans that will be presented to POTUS Donald Trump for approval. The UFC CEO also revealed that he had no idea Trump was going to announce an MMA fight as part of the big America250 celebrations.
During a recent public appearence at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Trump addressed the crowds and announced that there will be a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations next year. He said:
"We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Dana is going to do it. Dana’s great, one of a kind. Gonna have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20 or 25 thousand people... We’re gonna have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fights are gonna be a big deal."
While many look forward to the once-in-a-lifetime event, White recently revealed that Trump never told him about the announcement despite their text conversation earlier that day.
In a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, White also shared an update on the plans for the UFC White House event and said:
"I was up at my place in Maine. That day, we probably texted four or five times, he never even told me that he was going to announce it... My team had already walked the White House, and we’ve done all the logistics. We’re putting together a layout right now, and we’re going to pitch it to him in the next week or two. The day that he said he wanted to do it, he put Ivanka [Trump] in charge."
He continued:
"Me, Craig Borsari - my head of production, and Ivanka are going to pitch it to him."
Dana White issues stunning preview of potential UFC White House event
In the same interview, Dana White vowed to put on the "baddest card of all time" and shared a sneak peek at what the event could look like. White also addressed the possibility of Jon Jones featuring on the UFC White House card.
Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, White detailed how and where the octagon may be placed and said:
"While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument... Literally, everybody wants to fight on this card. Everybody... But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time... He [Jones] jumped back in the pool... My dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones."