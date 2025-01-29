Dana White shares three-word reaction praising Donald Trump for cartel-related arrests

Donald Trump's efforts to tackle cartels have impressed Dana White, as evidenced by the recent arrest of two of its members. Being an avid supporter of Trump, White took to his social media and praised the newly elected president for fulfilling his promises.

Trump called the Mexican drug cartels 'enemies of the country' in his inauguration speech earlier this month and promised to implement major reforms for the benefit of the nation. He also declared that these gangs would be classified as international terrorist organizations and declared a state of national emergency along the southern border.

White recently shared a story on Instagram regarding the arrest of two people connected to Mexican cartels in Denver. Officers discovered several illegal narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, meth, and fentanyl pills. Pleased by the news, the UFC CEO expressed his admiration for Trump, writing:

''Incredible Mr President @realdonaldtrump''

Check out Dana White's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Dana White's story on Instagram

Trump defeated Kamala Harris in last year's elections to become the head of the nation for the second time. His presidential inauguration ceremony took place on Jan. 20 at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Several MMA figures attended the celebration, including White, Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones.

During the victory rally in Washington, D.C., White addressed his personal experiences with Trump, praising his dedication and support at critical points in his career, saying:

''Everything great that has ever happened to me in my career, he’s been the first one to reach out and congratulate me. And more importantly, in the hard times, he’s been the first one to reach out and let me know if there’s anything I need.''

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:52):

When Donald Trump’s campaign advisor praised Dana White for reshaping Trump's image

Dana White played a significant role in Donald Trump's victory as the 55-year-old endorsed the real-estate mogul numerous times. Trump was also spotted at many UFC pay-per-view events, showcasing his love for mixed martial arts and their strong relationship.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump’s campaign advisor Alex Bruesewitz discussed White's influence on the 78-year-old's victory, saying:

''Dana White is another person that deserves tremendous credit you know. He made he helped make Trump cool again with those walkouts... He walks out to the McGregor-Poirier fight. Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are sitting in front row but Trump comes out, thunderous applause and they're like Trump is back baby.”

Check out Alex Bruesewitz's comments below (35:22):

