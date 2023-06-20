Dana White shoots down racing legend Travis Pastrana with his hunger-killing sandwich: F**k it Friday

Dana White met motorsports star and stunt performer Travis Pastrana earlier this month ahead of the latter's Nitrocross event in Jay, Oklahoma, USA. The UFC president filmed an edition of his food show 'F**k It Friday,' with Pastrana as a guest.

The 'F**k It Friday' series is a weekly food show, which generally features White trying high-calorie foods and exotic delicacies. In a video posted on the Nitrocross Instagram account, White and Pastrana were seen trying a special sandwich named 'The Travis Pastrami Sandwich.'

Welcoming his viewers to the special edition of 'F**k It Friday' from Jay, Oklahoma, Dana White introduced motorsports legend Travis Pastrana. The duo proceeded to try the sandwiches. White said:

"No UFC headquarters, no f**king fancy kitchens, no chefs. Eric, the guy holding the phone right here, made these sandwiches in a f**king trailer somewhere. This is gonna be interesting. We're gonna be trying the 'Travis Pastrami Sandwich.' A layer of pastrami, caramelized onions, and baked brie."

Travis Pastrana gave the sandwich "two thumbs up," highlighting that there wasn't enough brie in it. The 39-year-old said that he was hungry and liked the sandwich. He further explained that its caramelized onions brought a sweet flavor, while the brie took down the pastrami.

However, Dana White disapproved the sandwich. Laughing and suggesting that he disliked the sandwich, the 53-year-old White said:

"I don't even like pastrami. ... I'm not hungry. One thumb down."

Watch White and Pastrana try the sandwiches in the video below:

Dana White was "sick as a dog" after filming 10 'F**k It Friday' episodes in a single day

UFC honcho Dana White opened up about his long-running health issues last year.

The MMA personality revealed that human biologist, Gary Brecka of the 10X Health System, helped his body return to relative normalcy. White credited Brecka's overall guidance and significant lifestyle changes to his improved health. Nevertheless, he continues to film his 'F**k It Friday' food show.

The 'F**k It Friday' series has Dana White mostly consuming high-calorie and unhealthy food. Therefore, in 2022, Gary Brecka advised him to stop filming the series before he went on a strict ten-week diet. Resultantly, the UFC boss had to film ten episodes of the show in a single day.

In an edition of the Balancing Chaos podcast late last year, Brecka highlighted that Dana White fell ill after binge-eating for the episodes. Nevertheless, he indicated that White eventually went on the 10-week diet and improved his inner health. Brecka said:

"He went and filmed ten F**k It Friday' in one day, he was sick as a dog! I said for the next ten weeks you can't do that so he had to get them all filmed.

"I'm telling you ten weeks later he didn't recognise himself.. ... Insulin is at the lowest level it had been in ten years. He'd gone from being borderline diabetic to pre-diabetic to normal blood sugar."

Watch the podcast episode featuring Brecka below:

