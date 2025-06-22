Dana White shuts down Myktybek Orolbai bonus talk after weight disaster at UFC Baku

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about giving Myktybek Orolbai a bonus after his win at UFC Baku in the post fight press conference. During the UFC Baku event, rising fighter Orolbai found himself in the spotlight — but not for the right reasons.

Despite winning his fight, the attention quickly turned to the fact that he missed weight by a shocking 10 pounds, which is a serious violation in professional MMA. Orolboi submitted Tofiq Musayev in the very first round.

According to White, Orolboi told him that he will be a UFC champion one day. Many fans began discussing whether Orolbai would still receive a performance bonus, but UFC President Dana White was quick to shut down any such talk. In a tweet recently shared by MMA Orbit, Dana White gave a blunt and honest response about the situation:

“The kid that missed weight by 10 pounds? He came over to me and said he’s going to be a world champion one day. I told him he better figure out his weight first.” 😳

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White ready to talk with Tom Aspinall about upcoming heavyweight title fight

After Jon Jones announced his retirement, the UFC crowned Tom Aspinall as the new heavyweight champion. Right after this big news, Aspinall posted a message on social media where he promised fans that he would bring more action and energy to the heavyweight division.

During a recent press conference, UFC President Dana White was asked about what’s next for the heavyweight division now that Aspinall is champion. White said he plans to sit down with Aspinall and talk things through during International Fight Week.

"International Fight Week starts Monday in Las Vegas, and Tom will be in Vegas all week with us. So, we'll get together with him and figure out what's next." [10:40]

Check out Dana White's comments below (10:40):

This shows that the UFC is actively planning the future of the heavyweight division and that Aspinall will have a say in how things move forward. Fans can expect some major updates soon as International Fight Week kicks off in Las Vegas!

