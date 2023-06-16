Dana White shuts down trolls with fiery response after UFC boss' Hasbulla T-shirt leads to fighter-pay jibes

Dana White took to his Instagram to promote the Marvin Vettori-Jared Cannonier matchup and the rest of the UFC Vegas 75 card, and was seen wearing an interesting piece of attire.

The UFC boss was wearing a t-shirt that said 'Free Hasbulla' alongside a picture of the diminutive Russian personality. Fans saw this, and used it as a premise to attack the UFC and its fighter-pay structure.

One fan @michaelcorlyon said:

"Hasbulla makes more than all of the fighters on this card"

As of now, the comment has garnered more than 1,300 likes, and a number of replies. Another fan replied, stating:

"@michaelcorlyon It's a shame for organization that some gimp from s**thole village in Russia gets paid more than UFC fighters."

UFC Boss Dana White took note, and retorted:

"@bogdansvitin Definitely makes way more than you and this other fool on this post"

Another user, @skarwatt, took the time to leave a rather lengthy note. They said:

"Free hasbulla! Should we free Connor too? You seem to worship the worst of the worst, Dana. It’s sad really. You let Connor do whatever he wants enter USAda at anytime, pick and choose favorites. Let sugar dean sit out there all year and then make aljo fight. Colby sit at home to earn a title shot for years. The ufc is becoming the wwf. It’s sad because you have the best product in the world."

@jeffwbn also attacked Dana White for the t-shirt, saying:

"That's a dumb f**cking shirt"

Dana White previews UFC Vegas 75, Main Event to feature Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier

The reason Dana White took to Instagram was to announce the UFC Vegas 75 card. In the main event, middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier will face off.

Since both fighters have faced current champion Israel Adesanya in the past, with Vettori even having faced him twice, it's unsure if the winner will receive a title shot. The UFC may be hesitant to do a rematch. Regardless, the matchup is a fun one that fans definitely would not want to miss.

