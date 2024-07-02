Dana White takes jibe at NHL Draft at Sphere, claims it will pale in comparison to UFC 306: "Kids playing with crayons"

Dana White opened up about UFC 306 taking place at The Sphere in Las Vegas and took a jibe at the NHL. He claimed that the 2024 draft will pale in comparison to what he has planned as he intends to provide an unforgettable experience for both fans in attendance and fans watching at home.

The NHL made history this past Friday for being the first televised live event to emanate from the new state-of-the-art venue, which received plenty of praise on social media. Despite the praise, the UFC CEO wasn't too impressed, as he revealed how he plans to utilize the venue and his resources.

During his post-event press conference this past Saturday, the UFC CEO took a jibe at the NHL when a reporter asked whether he saw the draft. White was very blunt with his assessment and mentioned that the upcoming pay-per-view on Sep. 14 will be far superior. He said:

Trending

"What I did see was how they did the [draft] rankings all the way up. That's gonna be like f***ing kids playing with crayons compared to what we're gonna do. Literally kids playing with crayons."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White reveals how he plans to utilize The Sphere for UFC 306

Dana White opened up about UFC 306 at The Sphere in Las Vegas and how he will be utilizing the venue.

During the aforementioned post-event press conference, the UFC CEO outlined his vision and plans for the TKO board of directors. He said:

"Our board of directors and all the other guys that came in were just f***ing blown away and everybody's so pumped about this thing...It's going to be the most incredible f***ing thing anybody's ever seen in sports...There's gonna be four [production] trucks for this event...There will be a director who will just be filming the inside of The Sphere to make people at home feel like they're there...This will never ever be replicated."

Check out Dana White's full UFC 303 post-event press conference below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback