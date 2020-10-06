Brock Lesnar was supposed to return to the UFC a few times between 2017-2019. Every time WrestleMania finished, there was speculation about Brock Lesnar's WWE status and a possible return to the UFC.

Brock Lesnar last fought inside the Octagon in the summer of 2016 when he returned to face Mark Hunt in a special bout at UFC 200. It ended up going sour despite a win for Brock Lesnar as he tested positive for a banned substance - making his victory a no contest.

He hasn't been inside the Octagon since, but he was first called out by Jon Jones after he defeated Daniel Cormier for the second time (which ironically, also got turned over due to Jones testing positive for a banned substance). Brock Lesnar's UFC return was seemingly confirmed in 2018 after Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

However, that fell through and Dana White told Sports Illustrated that he doesn't believe the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will return to the Octagon again:

“I don’t think Lesnar would come back again. Lesnar’s made a lot of money, and with his age and everything else, I just don’t see it happening,” White said. “What’s a massive fight, if it ends up happening, is Adesanya versus Jones. I think that is more likely [than Lesnar-Jones]."

Brock Lesnar is now 43 years old and Dana White rightfully called fighting a young man's game. He praised Brock Lesnar for his achievements in UFC, but believes that money won't be a motivating factor for him:

“I always say fighting is a young man’s game. Brock came in here when nobody f*****g thought he could, and look what he did,” he added. “He became the heavyweight Champion. He’s accomplished everything you need to accomplish. To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need.”

What could bring Brock Lesnar back to UFC?

Brock Lesnar didn't fulfill his WWE contract dates in 2020. His contract expired in the summer. While WWE is always quick to offer big sums to renew their deal with The Beast Incarnate, that move wasn't made since they reportedly have no plans to bring back Brock Lesnar during the pandemic where no crowds are present.

Brock Lesnar's return to UFC would all depend on a fight that motivates him and one that he feels he can win. Jon Jones would make for the perfect opponent since he has just moved up to Heavyweight after vacating his title.

However, Dana White is right in not believing that Brock Lesnar will return.