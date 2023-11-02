"Dana White as Uncle Fester" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier and wife Jolie 'wins Halloween' with incredible Addams family cosplay

Dustin Poirier recently celebrated Halloween with his wife and daughter by dressing up as characters inspired by the famous Hollywood film 'The Addams Family' and fans were bowled over by how well the UFC star's family cosplayed their respective characters.

Poirier recently took to Instagram to post a family picture showing him dressed up as Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the fictional Addams family, with his wife Jolie Poirier playing the mother, Morticia Addams. Their daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier, dressed up as the eldest child in the Addams family, Wednesday Addams.

The post was a smash hit among MMA fans, who boldly declared Dustin Poirier and his family to have won the spooky season. Soon after 'The Diamond' posted the picture, many flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

"And Dana White as Uncle Fester."

"You guys won Halloween!!!"

"Dustin looks like Vince McMahon."

Dustin Poirier is coming off a first-round knockout loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. The two were fighting for the vacant 'BMF' title, which went home with Gatheje. He's 3-2 in his last five outings.

Dan Hooker claims brutal loss against Dustin Poirier helped him turn his career around

Dustin Poirier went up against Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Vegas 4 in June 2020 where the two explosive lightweight contenders put on a show for the ages. The fight is considered among the most brutal scraps of all time, at the end of which 'The Diamond' got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

While Dustin Poirier went on to beat Conor McGregor twice in succession after that fight, Dan Hooker lost three of his next four outings. However, 'The Hangman' then went on to bounce back with consecutive wins over Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner.

During a recent interview with Combat TV, Hooker explained how his loss to Poirier affected him and how that helped him turn his career around. He said:

"I hit [Poirier] with the kitchen sink, and he just cruises through... The things I learned in that fight have helped me win my last two fights... With [Puelles], I kept quiet, but he fractured my knee... But same thing, I wasn't concerned."

He continued:

"Same thing when I'm fighting Turner. He's teeing off on me... And I was staying cool. And I looked at him, and I was like, he's panicking!"

