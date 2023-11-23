Dana White recently discussed his infamous New Year's Eve slapping incident that went viral online and detailed how he dealt with the fallout of the backlash. White stated that instead of hiding or cowering from the consequences, he chose to own up to his actions and fight back against the inaccurate public narratives about him.

For context, White and his wife got into a physical altercation at a club in Cabo San Lucas on December 31, 2022. The couple hoped to revel through midnight to bring in the new year. Unfortunately, their celebrations turned ugly post-midnight after they were recorded trading slaps in public while intoxicated.

After clips of 'Slapgate' went viral on social media, Dana White found himself under intense public scrutiny. During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, White spoke about his experience taking a stand for himself during this tumultuous period. He said:

"You get into these situations like I was in on New Year's Eve, you can do two things. Run and f**king hide, curl up in a ball, and let the world f**king beat you to death, or you can dig your f**king heels in. You have to figure out yourself, and then you dig and f**king fight."

He continued:

"Literally, the day we got back from Mexico, I had a quote installed on my wall. It says, 'May god have mercy upon my enemies because I won't.' So let's f**king go."

Catch White's comments below (1:37:55):

Dana White dismisses the idea of co-promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Dana White recently weighed in on potentially partnering with the PFL to co-promote a blockbuster Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight. The UFC CEO declared that he wasn't interested in such a matchup and reminded everyone that 'The Predator' was no longer a part of the promotion.

While many hoped to see Jones go up against Ngannou in a heavyweight MMA fight, the Cameroonian unexpectedly quit the UFC earlier this year and signed with the PFL a few months later. Given White's historic reluctance to co-promote with other MMA organizations, fans' expectations took a massive hit.

While the PFL seems keen on making the fight happen, Dana White isn't interested at all. In a UFC 295 post-fight presser, he said:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make that fight, they didn't want to do it, and it's done... Why should I do that? I tried to make the fight here; they didn't want to do it, but I should co-promote?"

