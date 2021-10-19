Dana White vs. Joe Rogan net worth comparison: Who is richer?

According to reports, Dana White is worth around $500 million as of 2021. Joe Rogan, on the other hand, is worth roughly $100 million.

Joe Rogan is one of the highest-paid and most popular podcast hosts in the world. Apart from that, Rogan has dabbled in comedy, acting and MMA commentary. Dana White is the president of the world's biggest MMA promotion, the UFC.

Dana White is considered to be one of the most influential figures in UFC history. The UFC president gets a lot of attention from MMA fans and media alike.

White completely overhauled the UFC. Under his presidency, the almost-dead promotion became the face of MMA.

There might be a lot of key players responsible for the UFC's success; however, White's well-planned strategies were crucial to the promotion's arrival into the mainstream.

Dana White and his sources of fortune

Dana White has always involved himself in the business of combat sports. In the initial years of his career with the UFC, White served as a manager for MMA legends like Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

White made a significant addition to his fortune when he bought the UFC's parent company, Semaphore Entertainment Group, with Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta in 2001.

After buying the company for $2 million, White and his partners sold the UFC to WME-IMG for a mammoth $4.02 billion in 2016.

At the time of selling, Dana White was offered 9% of the company. He was also announced as the president of the UFC.

Apart from his earnings in the world of combat sports, Dana has also earned millions of dollars from gambling. He was famously barred from the Palm, Hard Rock and other casinos for making millions playing blackjack.

Joe Rogan and his sources of fortune

Joe Rogan is the biggest name in the podcast industry. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has contributed massively to his fortune. Last year, he reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Spotify to bring his podcast exclusively to the platform.

According to Forbes:

"Between ad revenue, live shows and YouTube broadcasts of the Joe Rogan Experience program, Rogan made $30million last year, making him Forbes’ highest-paid podcaster of 2019. The podcast has evolved into a major money-maker for Rogan."

Apart from his podcast, Rogan also works as a color commentator in the UFC. He also does stand-up comedy shows.

