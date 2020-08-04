Dana White on whether Conor McGregor will fight in 2020

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after 14 months away, skipping the entirety of 2019 and jumping back to the UFC in the first PPV of the year. Conor McGregor's emphatic return would see him finish Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone via TKO in just 40 seconds and immediately, the air of greatness seemed to return to him.

It marked his first victory inside the Octagon in over three years. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC has been the global leader of sports in terms of bringing it back to the masses.

They started sooner than every sport and have found great success, especially on Fight Island. However, the big question for the UFC is as to whether it's worth bringing Conor McGregor back for a fight that won't bring in live gate revenue.

Speaking to Barstool Sports, Dana White said that UFC has plans going up to November and Conor McGregor isn't included in any of them:

“He is retired. Conor McGregor is not fighting. He is retired. I have no plans. I’m in the war room right now and this thing (the UFC fight calendar) is laid out to November. We have fights laid out until November 7 and Conor McGregor is not on any of them,” White said.

Dana White ruled out the possibility of Conor McGregor fighting in 2020:

“This year he’s retired. He doesn’t have a fight this year and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021 but I’m telling you, we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021. I guarantee you he won’t fight again in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

What's next for Conor McGregor if he returns?

UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje revealed that Conor McGregor was interested in fighting him, but he rejected it to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unifying bout.

If it were up to Dana White, he would immediately book a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that doesn't look like it's happening anytime soon.