"Dana White would've told him to get the f**k out" - Nate Diaz thrashes Jake Paul's 'amateur' promotion and mess at press conference

Nate Diaz isn't on board with Jake Paul's fight promotion style and recently sounded off on 'The Problem Child' for orchestrating a scene at their recent pre-fight press conference.

Diaz is gearing up to make his professional boxing debut against Paul this weekend. Their highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for ten rounds and will be contested at 185 pounds. The event will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul recently attended a promotional presser moderated by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. During the Q&A session, one of Paul's associates posed as a journalist and tried to rile Diaz by making disrespectful comments towards him. The interaction irked the Stockton native and evoked a fiery reaction from him.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Nate Diaz addressed the incident and claimed Dana White would never allow such things to happen in the UFC. He said:

"All is fair in love and war, I don't care what they do... They're influencing people to just yell out [sh*t]. If somebody at a press conference yelled at Jon Jones and whoever he's fighting at any of the main events and asked them some stupid sh*t, Dana White would've told them to get the f**k out of there. That's what I mean by amateur [promoting], and it's a bad example."

Watch the full interview below:

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren't "real fighters"

Nate Diaz recently made it clear that he wasn't a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier's fighting style.

Diaz has made no secret of his dislike for 'The Eagle' and has taken several shots at the former UFC lightweight champion for his heavy grappling style.

Considering Nurmagomedov's legendary tenure in the 155-pound division, it's hard to point fingers at the Dagestani's methods. However, many consider pure wrestling/grappling to be "boring," and Diaz is one of them.

In a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, Nate Diaz reiterated his feelings about Khabib Nurmagomedov and took a shot at Daniel Cormier as well:

"F**k Khabib, that was funny. Khabib is the worst. Just look at him, he ran off, he’s a jock. It’s not my style of fighting. I don’t like it... He’s not a real fighter. Him, ‘DC’ [Daniel Cormier], certain guys. I’m just not interested in that kind of fighting at all. Not wrestling because I love wrestling. It’s just the jocky attitude. I’m a real fighter. I like real fighters who fight for real.”