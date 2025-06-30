"Keep crying maybe u get a title shot" - Fans react as Dana Whites rips into Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 317 over Islam Makhachev fight debacle  

Fans gave mixed reactions after Dana White criticized Arman Tsarukyan for pulling out of UFC 311 the fight against Islam Makhachev in January. White has consistently expressed his disappointment of the Armenian fighter over the last few months, his comments implying that the UFC medical staff had cleared Tsarukyan to fight, yet he still chose to withdraw.

Tsarukyan, the No.1-ranked contender, weighed in as a back-up fighter for the recent UFC 317 vacant lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

During the post-fight press conference, White was asked if the 28-year-old's efforts helped him get back in the good graces with the UFC brass. White replied:

"It's not about getting back in the good graces. The guy had the opportunity to fight for a title and didn't make weight. I mean, you couldn't f* up anything worse than that. But he proved, now that he is not fighting for the title, he was only here as a back-up fighter. He made weight. So, it's defeinitely a step in the right direction."

Check out Dana White's comments below (20:06):

@avill2022 re-posted White's comments on X, interpreting them as a sign that the back injury was merely an excuse for Tsarukyan missing weight for the UFC 311 fight against Makhachev.

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the claim.

One fan commented:

"Correct, he had cramping and quit cutting weight. This has been the story the entire time?"

Another fan wrote:

"@ArmanUfc keep crying maybe u get a title shot after fighting backwards."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Arman Tsarukyan and Dana White on Ilia Topuria potentially facing Paddy Pimblett next

At UFC 317, Ilia Topuria knocked Charles Oliveira out in Round 1 to capture the vacant lightweight title. Although Arman Tsarukyan is the No.1-ranked contender, Topuria appears inclined to face Paddy Pimblett next, with whom he has been engaged in a bitter feud.

Pimblett was even brought into the octagon during the post-fight formalities to face off with Topuria. The gesture did not sit well with Tsarukyan, who later took to X to express his disagreement, stating that Topuria is avoiding a tougher matchup against him:

"It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender."

UFC CEO Dana White, however, did not approve the face-off between Topuria and Pimblett, suggesting that the UFC is yet to finalize the further course of action in the lightweight title picture.

